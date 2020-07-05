Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
4 p.m. — NBC: NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley
9:10 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United
11:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma
2 p.m. — NBC: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
5 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3
