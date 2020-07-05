Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
4 p.m. — NBC: NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley
9:10 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United
11:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma
2 p.m. — NBC: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
5 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles