Sunday

(All times Eastern)

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

4 p.m. — NBC: NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m. — ESPN2: TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley

9:10 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United

11:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma

2 p.m. — NBC: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

5 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3

1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3

