Jackson Corey, left, and Dylan Grealish, middle, react as Hayden Avery just misses a hole-in-one at Tabers Minature Golf Course in Auburn on Monday night. The boys from Auburn were playing in the junior division on the first of six weekly golf league tournaments that culminates on Aug. 16 with the Maine Mini Golf Open. Top finishers in each division receive prizes. Anyone can still sign up for the league, tournament or to just come and play any Monday night by emailing [email protected] or visit the golf shack at Tabers. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Dylan Grealish, left, and Jackson Corey react as Grealish just misses a hole-in-one at Tabers Minature Golf Course in Auburn on Monday night. They were playing in the junior division on the first of six weekly golf league tournaments that culminates on Aug. 16 with the Maine Mini Golf Open. Top finishers in each division receive prizes. Anyone can still sign up for the league, tournament or to just come and play any Monday night by emailing [email protected] or visit the golf shack at Tabers. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo