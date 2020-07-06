Portland police are investigating after shots were fired into the station’s parking garage Sunday night.

One officer was in the garage when the shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m., but the officer was not injured, according to Lt. Robert Martin.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and evidence collected at the scene.

