LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus Education Center announces its online classes for July.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 or 28; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus online classes or to stay connected with friends and family. Participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Medicare Made Simple: From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. A prerecorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Telehealth & What You Need to Know: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21; instructor, Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice staff; Zoom. Learn more about telehealth in a discussion on the new telehealth program.

Trivia: From 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23; instructor: SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Trivia hour.

Journalism, Truth and Healthy Communities: From 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23; instructor, Judy Meyer, executive editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Meyer will discuss the importance of newspapers and the evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

What Matters Most: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28,; instructor, Beacon Hospice staff; Zoom. Discuss decisions regarding advanced directives, power of attorney and determining what matters most.

Exercises

Total Strength & Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer; Facebook. Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. To register or for more information, call Morin at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom: From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays; no classes, July 3, 10 and 31; instructor, Mary Bishop, certified yoga instructor; Zoom; free. Must have computer, laptop or tablet, sturdy chair on nonslip surface. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

Healthy Living for Me

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: Workshop series will meet twice weekly for eight weeks; an hour a session; Zoom; free. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Workshops are limited to 10 participants.

Better Health NOW!: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks with varying times; 1-1 telephonic or Zoom; free. Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to the Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Diabetes: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks and times will vary; 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom; free. Better Health with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail.

Better Health with Chronic Pain: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks with varying times; 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom; free. Better Health with Chronic Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks and times will vary; Zoom; free. Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop.

To register for online education center offerings, email [email protected] or call 207-795-4010. To learn more or register for Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME) workshops, visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected]

