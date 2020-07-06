Here are some of our favorite photos from the Sun Journal from the past week.
The bells from St. Louis Church have been installed in the clock tower at left and crews finish a major renovation at the former Little Andy Park on Second Street in Auburn last week. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Willa Mercier, left, shows Lillyanna Johnson a "hilarious" strawberry at Chipman Farm U-pick Strawberries in Minot on Friday morning. The-5 year-old girls came to the field with Mercier's mother, not shown, for fun out of the house activity. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Barbara Sawyer and Angela Marquis relax in Sawyer's above ground pool at her home in Auburn on Thursday. The two women, who work together, are enjoying a staycation. Sawyer, who has two children, purchased the pool because the virus was limiting recreation options for her family, and said it has been getting a lot of use. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Alana Berperte, the reference librarian at the Norway Memorial Library, processes some new audio books July 29. The library has been providing a parking lot pickup service to get library materials to patrons in a contract-free method. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Alexandra Sult of Lisbon waits to have her picture taken during The Great Class of 2020 Regalia Pickup Day at Central Maine Community College in Auburn on June 30 . Sult and other students from the Class of 2020 came back to campus for the first time since the college closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates picked up their graduation cap, gown, degree and CMCC Class of 2020 face masks before posing for pictures. Sult is a 2017 graduate of Lisbon High School. She graduated from CMCC with a certificate from the Physical Fitness Specialist Program and will return in the fall to study law enforcement. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Alyx-Zander Costello, 9, rides his scooter through a downpour on College Street in Lewiston on June 30, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Young girls wait to enter the Roger Guerette Community Trail on their bicycles at Winthrop High School during the Pedal Power Winthrop program on July 1, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lewiston School Committee member Kiernan Majerus-Collins runs past artwork as he tries to keep as dry as possible during Monday's rainfall in downtown Lewiston on June 29, 2020. Lewiston High School senior Danika Sheline created the artwork to encourage people to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
A family cools off in No Name Pond in Lewiston on June 28, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A woman, one of the few wearing face masks at the track June 27, 2020 , and records a race at Oxford Plains Speedway. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Lila White, center, wishes her father, Cody, good luck while being held by her mother, Courtney, all of South Paris, before Cody heads out on the track for his race at Oxford Plains Speedway on June 27, 2020.. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Gray-New Gloucester High School seniors are silhouetted during one of 10 group graduation ceremonies Friday, June 26, 2020, at the school in Gray. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal