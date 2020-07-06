High school sports has entered the “new normal.”

On Monday, high school teams across the state except Cumberland and York counties were allowed to start summer training sessions as part of Phase I of the Maine Principles Association’s plan to get athletics going again.

Phase I, which runs until July 19, will only allow teams to work on strength and conditioning outdoors in pods of 10. The pods have to remain throughout.

At Edward Little’s football practice on Monday morning, the message was expect the unexpected this summer and fall.

“It’s a part of what we are doing today, one step at a time,” Edward Little coach Dave Sterling said. “That’s what we have to go by with the COVID (guidelines) we have received. We can’t really talk about the future. We have to concentrate on the here and now.”

Sterling is glad the kids are able to interact with each other in a team setting.

“A lot of guys are just getting their first day in of trying to condition that they didn’t have before, and the faces they miss so much,” Sterling added. “That’s the biggest first step.”

For Lewiston girls’ soccer coach Jeff Akerley, he was also glad to be around the team in some shape or form.

“It felt really good,” Akerley said. “I really enjoy these girls tremendously. When I took on this position on last year, it was an awesome group of girls to work with and I expect the same this year. They work hard, they have awesome personalities, I just enjoy them a lot.”

Akerley set up 10 lanes, one for each athlete to work out. Akerley said players will be starting out slow in their workouts and progress as the weeks go by.

Players believe they will connect with the other nine players as they work out together the next few weeks.

“It felt a lot different. We had a more of a chance (being in a) group, to get to know coach and the younger freshmen,” sophomore Bailee St. Hilaire said. “I thought it was good but sad not meeting everyone.”

Junior Charlotte Cloutier also said being in pods of 10 will help with team chemistry once fall arrives and, hopefully, games are being played.

July 20 will mark the start of Phase II, where teams will be able to work out indoors in pods of 10 but with up to 50 individuals outdoors. Players will be able to work on individual sports specific drills but no 1-on-1 drills or any other form of competition.

Not having a ball to practice with on Monday was different for players and coaches alike.

“Our coaches always say ‘We aren’t using balls’ and we always do it,” Cloutier said. “It was a weird change of scenery.”

Usually, at this point of the summer, the girls are kicking the soccer ball around.

“It’s very different because, we have already touched the ball multiple times in past years and this year we can’t have a ball in our possession for another three weeks,” Akerley said.

In a typical summer, Edward Little football would have moved on from the strength and condition portion of their workouts and would be getting ready for 7-on-7 competition.

Sterling said the guidelines is just another layer of being a coach and rolling with the punches.

“It’s extremely different, from protocols to check off as well as understanding the communication levels that have to be maintained,” Sterling said. “That’s all extra that you normally do as a coach. Any football coach will tell you going into a season, you are a father to 70 sons. If fatherhood is not enough of a job, now you are the secretary, statistician and you have to do everything to watch out for these young men as well as communicate with their families. It’s just an extra level to what we have signed on to do as a coach and we will get through it.”

