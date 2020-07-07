Farmington — The annual Battle for Breast Cancer round-robin benefit field hockey event will not be able to take place in its usual way this year, but fundraising will still happen in July and culminate with a virtual event on the evening of July 25.

“Money raised is used to support those with breast cancer with health care costs as well as practical resources for patients such as medical supplies, gas cards, and help with child care which may impact patient care,” said organizer Paula Doughty. “When I spoke with my seniors regarding canceling this event they were adamantly opposed to it saying more women will need help this year more than ever. So, it will go on in a much different format.”

Now in its 10th year, more than $244,000 has been raised since 2011 for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) in Farmington. Diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations, and post-surgical garments are just some of the examples of how the money has been used.

Eight Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, and Winslow have all committed to raising funds in their communities.

“Starting July 6, field hockey student athletes will begin raising one dollar at a time in their communities through personal solicitations, collection signs at redemption centers, and other safe activities right up to the day of the event,” FMH community relations and development director Jill Gray said. “They will be advised to follow Maine CDC recommendations to protect their health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, staying six feet apart whenever possible, and washing hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.”

All funds raised are used for working, retired, and unemployed people seeking care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or underinsured.

An increasingly important component of the event this year is the use of an already established Facebook group called “Battle for Breast Cancer. The page will feature daily posts on the Center’s care team members, patient testimonials, tours, ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer, sponsorship opportunities, educational videos on screening mammograms, and much more. To see these posts click on the “Join” button at the top of the page.

Donations can be made by credit card and check by visiting https://mainehealth.org/franklin-community-health-network/ways-to-give/donate-now

For more information, contact Gray at 779-2555.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

