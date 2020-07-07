LEWISTON – David C. Jalbert, 59, of Lewiston died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lewiston on July 10, 1960, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Rancourt) Jalbert and had been a resident of this community all of his life. David enjoyed watching wrestling and loved bowling in the Young at Heart Senior Bowling League in Lewiston. He was a member of the Alcoholics Anonymous where he stayed sober for over 30 years which he was very proud of. He is survived by his father Joseph Jalbert and his stepmother Lilianne Jalbert of Lewiston; a stepdaughter Linda Sincyr of Auburn; two sisters Dolores Grondin and her companion Richard Hussey of Lewiston and Diane Jalbert of Auburn, one stepsister Roxanne Couillard and her husband Phil of Lewiston, one brother Dominic Jalbert of Lewiston, one stepbrother Daniel Rancourt and his companion Sandy Brooks of Lewiston; a step granddaughter Jasmine Konicki of Auburn; two nieces and three nephews; and his lifelong friend of 34 years, Robert Russell of Lewiston.He was predeceased by his mother Lucille (Rancourt) Jalbert; and his sister Delia Dumont.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com . Funeral services honoring David’s life will be celebrated on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Health reminder from State of Maine CDC requires face covering and social distancing at these events during this epidemic.