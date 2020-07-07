SOUTH PARIS – Douglas Winston Herrick, 65, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born April 16, 1955 in Lewiston, the son of Francis L. and Reta J. (Owens) Herrick.Doug was a graduate of Dirigo High School Class of 1973. In earlier years he enjoyed working at the DeCoster Egg Farms building and repairing cages. Later, he worked at AC Lawrence Tannery. He retired from the Robinsons Mill in Oxford.In school, he played 3rd base on the baseball team. The fondness for baseball continued, being an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and especially attending his children’s sporting events. As his MS progressed, he enjoyed playing card games, TV shows, movies, and game shows including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and The Price is Right. He especially looked forward to family outings with his favorite foods. Throughout his illness, Doug maintained a positive attitude about life and exuded love and friendship to those around him. He is survived by two children, Kyle Herrick and wife Ashley, and Darcy Brook and husband Anthony; a granddaughter Mckenna Herrick; a brother Brian Herrick and wife Helen of Port St. Lucie, Fla., a sister Cindy Arsenault and husband Brent, a sister-in-law Bonita Herrick of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Doug was predeceased by his parents; and a brother Bradley Herrick.A special thank you to all the staff at Market Square Health Care Center where Doug spent many years being cared for and making the girls laugh. Another special thank you to Terri Carleton, who was a great friend to Doug for many years. Lastly, a big thank you to all the hospice staff who cared for Doug as well. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Sunday, July 12, at the Fore Street Cemetery in Oxford. If thunderstorms occur, the service will be moved to Oxford Hill Funerals Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford.Friends may share condolences with his family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

« Previous