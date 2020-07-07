PHILLIPS — A local man was injured Tuesday when the car he was driving struck utility pole on Main Street/Route 4.

Scott Pinkham, 51, of Phillips was alone in the car driving a 2015 Toyota when he drove into the pole for no apparent reason, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

“As a result of the accident the driver was hurled into the windshield of the car he was driving” and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for injuries to his head, Nichols said.

Pinkham was still being treated at about 11 a.m., according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell responded to the report of the crash at 6:23 a.m.

Phillips Fire Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel responded to assist.

