LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, opened a new, two-story building on Campus Avenue in June. Referred to as the I-Wing, the new building will house the infusion center, as well as the health system’s oncology and rheumatology practices.

It was constructed by Hebert Construction and made possible by individual and business donations.

The building’s opening marks the conclusion of Phase Two of St. Mary’s capital campaign project, Making an Impact with Care and Compassion. The first phase of the campaign involved the renovation of the child and adolescent behavioral health unit and was completed in February of 2017.

Phase Three, the construction of a new adult behavioral care space, will begin this summer with a planned opening in the spring of 2021.

