After having a lakeside view to all of the activity happening on the water at Sabattus Pond, Chad Sylvester and his wife, Sherri, started planning a new business venture last year.

They’re looking to open Sabattus Lake Marina on Cove Lane in Sabattus next month, as soon as the docks arrive.

“We live close to Martin’s Point and watch the boats go in and out — some of the same boats go in and out daily, if not every weekend,” said Chad Sylvester. “We’re going to start small and see where it goes.”

As soon as he showed the new business logo last week on social media, “We had three inquiries right off the bat, so we’re thinking it’s going to be a good idea,” he said.

It will start as a 12-slip marina, the first on the lake.

Next year, he sees potentially offering boat or jet ski rentals, depending upon interest.

“Unfortunately with COVID, the town was shut down for a few weeks and it kind of delayed the permit process,” Sylvester said. “I really love being on the water along with just about every aspect of being on the water, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

This story originally was published in “Jasmine Mobile food truck parks in Turner; a new marina to dock on Sabattus Pond“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

