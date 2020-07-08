INDUSTRY — Fun summer activities on Clearwater Lake were enhanced Saturday evening, July 4, with a concert followed by firework displays.

Local band Cadagan had started planning a July 4th party last year as a way of giving back to their fans, band member Eric Heath said.

“Barbecue, music, water, the whole gig,” he said. “Then COVID-19 happened. It put a halt to our immediate plans, so we had to get creative.

“We figured boats are naturally ‘nautically distanced’, so lets play for the cove. I asked around, and people seemed very interested, so we devised a plan to pull it off safely. We really just want people to be able to forget about what is happening in the world, even if it’s only for a few hours.”

Through a Facebook appeal, the band also raised $1,200 for a fireworks display afterwards with many community members making cash donations after the fundraiser ended, Heath said.

“The community is really happy to have something in the midst of all this craziness,” he said. “We came up a little short of our goal, but we were able to buy a considerable amount. It should be at least a 25 minute show. There are multiple shows planned on the lake this year by private owners as well.”

While the band set up, people using a variety of water craft were seen staking out spots on the lake to listen. Several kayaks, folks on inflatable devices and several boats were among those stopping to listen.

Swimmers at the nearby beach also heard the music as it wafted across the lake.

Cadagan has been performing for 16 years and celebrated its formation this month.

“We play a variety of classic rock, jam, country, and alternative music. We like to play music that makes the body move. We like to have fun,” Heath said.

The band’s name is an interesting story in itself.

“A part of my family that I didn’t know existed brought us all together, Heath said. “My dad and his youngest brother Don were adopted by Glenn and Margaret Heath back in the early 1950s.

“Dad’s birth name was Cadigan. Apparently he had three older brothers who were adopted separately. Two of them kept the Cadigan name. There was a reunion 16 years ago where I met uncles and cousins I never knew I had. The oldest brother was able to track everyone down on the internet.

“At that time I was playing in my first band called Nates Garage. Nate was getting done and we needed a new name. The guys agreed that Cadigan had great meaning, so we changed one letter and the band Cadagan was born.”

Heath is the sole original member of the band. Other members over the years were Justin Godin, Rob Goding, Sean Kelley, Mike Ryan, Geoff Hewey, Jimmy Stinson and Nate Chamberlain.

“It’s only been a band this long with the help of all these people,” Heath said.

Heath is the band’s drummer and provides lead and backup vocals. His wife, Barbara Heath, is the lead singer.

“She grew up in Livermore. We met 11 years ago when she came over with a friend to do some backup vocals. Two years later we were married, and she is the heart of most of our vocals. She has worked at the Dugout for 12 years, waitressing, bartending, and even managing the kitchen,” Heath said.

Jake Murphy is the guitarist.

“He brings great energy to the band. He graduated from UMF and is now working in Westbrook as a behavioral health professional,” Heath said. “I met him at Sears where he was working to put himself through college. He asked me about my hat, and told me he played a little guitar. I liked his personality immediately, and he started playing out with us three weeks later.

“Our bass player’s name is Nathan Platt. Like me, he is also a Farmington native, graduated from Mt. Blue, and then UMF. He is a social worker, and a solid bass player. Bass players never get enough credit!”

Cadagan had been playing somewhere different every weekend prior to COVID-19.

“The last four months have been torturous,” Heath said. “It’s an outlet for all of us, and it’s highly noticeable when it’s not there. We took the down time and started developing an all acoustic set so we can play smaller outdoor venues. Our first one is at the Village Inn in Belgrade on July 12. It’s exciting because we’ve always been an electric classic rock jam band. It gives us a lot more flexibility, and it sounds awesome.”

Cadagan usually plays within a 50-90 mile radius. The band has performed in Farmington, Hallowell, Rumford, Lewiston, Carrabassett, Stratton, Eustis, Augusta, Phillips, Kingfield, Belgrade, Skowhegan and South Paris venues and at private parties, Heath said.

“Our hopes are for a public party on land and water next year. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens over the next 365 days. Whatever happens, we will still be playing music,” Heath said.

Cadagan can be reached for booking and price quotes on Facebook, or at 207-491-8334.

