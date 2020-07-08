NORWAY – Earla C. Harthorne, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Stephens Memorial Hospital.She was born in Harrison on June 15, 1934, the daughter of Earl and Beatrice Ellis Little and raised in the Maple Ridge area of Harrison and attended the local school. She graduated from Bridgton High School, as a teenager she worked at summer camps in Harrison. For many years she worked at Francine Shoe and retired from Miller Shoe. Earla enjoyed going to her camp on Hogan pond, her beautiful flower gardens and she loved her grandchildren. On July 4, 1960 she married Gordon Harthorne, who died on Jan. 25, 2015. Surviving are her two daughters, Evette Damon of South Carolina and Linda Hall and her husband Christopher of Peru, three sons, Michael St. John of Norway, Terry St. John and his longtime companion Barbara Kozak of Norway and Greg Harthorne and his wife Amber of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Shawn, Michelle, Heather, Michael, Eric, Terry, Emily, Alisa and Nicholas; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Sinclair of Bridgton, two brothers, Dale Little of Winslow and Duane Little of Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Paige Harthorne, and sister-in-law, Karen Harthorne.Earla was predeceased by a sister, Lois Nutting, a brother, Stanley Little, and brother-in-law, Ray Harthorne.Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.Family and friends may attend a graveside service on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at the Fore Street Cemetery in Oxford. Please remember face masks and social distancing will be followed. Because of Covid-19 there will be no gathering after the service. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made toStephens Memorial Hospital181 Main St.Norway, ME 04268

