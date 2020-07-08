CANTON – Elizabeth “Betty” Conant, 78, of Canton, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020. She was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Livermore, a daughter of Albert and Lelia (Bisbee) Meserve, Betty was raised in Canton and attended local schools. She graduated from Canton High School as the valedictorian of the class of 1960. Following graduation, Betty married her high school sweetheart, Duane Conant, at the local Bradbury Memorial Chapel on July 29, 1960. Together, they embarked on their life-long journey of dairy farming, first with Duane’s brother Clint, and then moving back to the family dairy operation, Conant Acres, in 1970. Hand in hand, they developed a renowned herd of Registered Holstein cattle and enjoyed opportunities to travel across the country and abroad, to Japan and the Netherlands, to attend agricultural events. Betty embodied the Conant Acres’ motto, “Where Families Come First”, and enjoyed daily interaction with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the family farm. She was a constant presence on the sidelines, supporting them in all endeavors. A gifted seamstress, Betty lovingly stitched wedding dresses, performed alterations and crafted special quilts and cherished keepsakes. She graciously shared her talents with others as a community 4-H leader for more than 35 years and an active member of the Canton Homemaker’s Extension group. She was an avid reader, an outstanding cook, a skilled gardener and never shied away from a game of cards with her family. Betty also enjoyed Maine winters, skiing and snowmobiling with friends, and attending local basketball games. Betty is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Duane; her son, Dennis and his wife Heidi of Canton, her daughter, Debbie Keene and her husband Steve of Canton; four grandchildren, Natalie Sneller and her husband Matthew of Canton, Brian Keene and his wife Sarah of Canton, Tristan Franchetti of Jay, and Kaicey Conant of Canton; four great-grandchildren, Gerrit and Aubrey Sneller, and Riley and Elizabeth Keene; many nieces, nephews; and other cherished family and friends.She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Richard Meserve. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the family farm on 49 Canton Point Road in Canton. Family and friends are welcome to gather to share memories, keeping mandated social distancing in mind. Masks and sanitizer will be available for attendees. A private service for immediate family members will be held earlier that day at the Bradbury Memorial Chapel. Memories may be shared with her family in her virtual Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation Care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to The Iris Network atwww.theiris.orgto support vision assistance services for Maine residents.

« Previous