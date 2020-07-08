RUMFORD – Isobel E. Maifeld, 77, of Clachan Place Rumford, died peacefully July 3, 2020, with her family at her side at Rumford Community Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of the late Douglas and Margaret (Stokes) Donaldson. She was educated in Branford, Conn. and graduated from Branford High School class of 1961 and then went on to graduate from New Haven Nursing School in 1963 with her LPN degree. Taking care of people was her life, she was devoted to her family but especially her patients. She worked for several years at Victorian Villa in Canton and then worked for several more years at Rumford Community Nursing Home. Isobel married her true love, Henry Maifeld of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1963 in Stoney Brook, Conn. They met while she was in college and Henry was studying a foreign language while serving in the U.S. Air Force. She had a love for Elvis and was a huge fan. She also loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed her crafts, her painting, and making Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren every year.She leaves her husband of 56 years, Henry Maifeld, of Rumford; her son, Douglas Maifeld and his wife Mary of Rumford, two daughters, Susan Gayhart and husband Geoffrey of Virginia, and Deborah House of Lewiston; her five grandchildren, Meagan Maifeld of Peru, Linsey House of California, Rebecca Maifeld of Washington D.C., Matthew Gayhart of Virginia and Haley House of Lewiston; and a great-granddaughter Harper Maifeld of Peru.She was predeceased by her two brothers, Douglas and Malcom.You are invited to pay tribute to Isobel’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday July 9, from 11 to 1 p.m. Committal will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of SG Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, 364-4366.

