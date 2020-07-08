WILTON — Residents of Wilton will vote on the Regional School Unit 9’s $38.18 million education budget on Tuesday, July 14. The RSU 9 budget will be divided into two questions also asking for the appropriation of $465,972 for the adult education program.
Two uncontested select board members, David Leavitt and Keith Swett are seeking reelection for three-year terms. Regional School Unit 9 school board member Irving Faunce is also seeking an uncontested reelection for a three-year term.
The Wilton town office will be open exclusively to voters on July 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Clerk Diane Dunham anticipates the wait to vote will take longer than usual due to social distancing measures.
“Because we have a smaller area, we’re going to have to limit the number inside,” Dunham said.
There has been a considerable number of registered absentee voters. Of the 2,861 registered voters in Wilton, 305 have requested absentee ballots so far.
Masks will be required to enter the town office and cast a ballot. For more information regarding absentee ballots, contact the Wilton town office at 207-645-4961.
