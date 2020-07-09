AUBURN — Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, donated $10,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank.
Record numbers of people are experiencing hunger due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. With many unemployed as businesses closed and schools curtailed feeding programs, the demand on food banks and food pantries has grown exponentially.
The donation is part of $75,000 Consolidated is donating across its service area.
