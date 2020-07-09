GORHAM, NH — Consider attending “Fiddle Night Live,” a concert taking place on the Town Common in Gorham, NH on Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m,, with a rain date of Saturday, July 11. The band Fleur de Lis, featuring Paul Cormier, Jeanine Loubier and Anna Sysko, will be performing a variety of fiddle tunes to delight the audience. This outdoor venue provides an opportunity for safe physical distancing of six feet. Folding chairs or blankets are suggested. Monetary donations of one’s choice. All proceeds will be used to support Coos Cycling Club Children’s Programs. Email [email protected] with questions.
