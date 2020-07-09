GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Farmers’ Market, a year-round market, will resume its every Friday schedule beginning on July 10. Since the winter, the market has been held every other Friday, which was extended beyond the usual transition back to every week.

Located at the original Greenwood town hall building on Rte. 26, Locke Mills, the market will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays, offering local foods, including meat, poultry, eggs, produce, maple syrup, whole bean and ground coffee, gluten-free baked goods, mixes and granola and plants, vegetable seedlings and area crafts and artwork.

The market has been open all during the pandemic with precautionary measures in place to keep vendors and customers safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

For more information, contact Brian and Suzanne Dunham, 207-665-2967, [email protected] or visit the market Facebook page for weekly updates at https://www.facebook.com/Greenwoodfarmmarket/ .

« Previous

Next »