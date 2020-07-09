Cold Sesame Noodle Salad

This delicious noodle dish is very adaptable. Substitute your favorite vegetables and adjust the “heat’ how you like it!

INGREDIENTS for 4 servings

1 pound noodles- spaghetti, Soba or rice noodles

2 tablespoons sesame oil, plus a splash

3 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon Tahini

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons chile-garlic paste

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into bite size pieces

1 medium carrot, sliced

1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas and or green beans, snowpeas, or broccoli

DIRECTIONS

1.Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until barely tender, about 5 minutes. They should retain a hint of chewiness.

2. Drain, rinse with cold water, drain again and toss with a splash of sesame oil.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons sesame oil, the soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut butter, sugar, ginger, garlic and chili-garlic paste.

4.Pour the sauce over the noodles and toss.

5.Blanch the snow peas, broccoli, green beans, carrots or other crunchy vegetable. To blanch bring a pot of salted water to simmer. Submerge the cut vegetables for just a minute or two. Drain and run under cold water to stop cooking and retain bright colors and crunch.

5.Then toss in crunchy vegetables with the noodles and serve.

