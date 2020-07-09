To the Editor:

Jen Blaistow is running for the State House in District 72, to serve Oxford, Otisfield and Mechanic Falls.

Jen is a hard-working Nurse Practitioner and Mom. Jen and her family have given a lot to our local community, particularly at the School and the Library.

My daughter Olivia is a classmate of Jen’s younger daughter Chloe, and so I have known Jen that way for four years. Whenever I speak with Jen, I am impressed with how deeply she understands the issues we face in this community and how good a listener she is.

Jen is a marathoner many times over, including the year of the Boston Marathon bombing. That gives her a unique perspective about the world.

She’s smart, capable, an effective speaker AND a good listener. I think she would make a very fine legislator.

Mike Newsom

Otisfield

