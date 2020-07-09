AUBURN — Providing a framework for self-reflection and understanding, the Auburn and Lewiston public libraries encourage community members to take part in the 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge starting Monday, July 13. The challenge, ending Sunday, Aug. 2, can be found on the web at https://www.eddiemoorejr.com/21daychallenge.

The challenge asks participant to do one action for 21 days to further their understanding of power, privilege, supremacy, oppression and equity. The challenge includes suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations and ways to form and deepen community connections and understanding. Many of the suggested activities take only minutes.

The challenge was developed by the America & Moore, LLC, which provides diversity and cultural competency trainings and workshops for kindergarten to grade 12 schools, community organizations, businesses, colleges and universities. Challengers can use the plan just as it is, or adapt it to a sector, an ethnic/racial group or interest area.

« Previous

Next »