REGION — Communities in Oxford Hills will likely stick to the status quo for their select board and other committees for the next year.

In Oxford, Dana Dillingham is the only candidate running for the seat he filled following an interim election last March. That seat had been held previously by Edward Knightly, who resigned in November to take a position as the towns transfer station manager. William Frye is running for reelection to Oxford’s Water District.

Similarly, in Harrison Matthew Frank and Richard Sykes are on the July ballot to retain their selectman seats. No other candidates filed to run. Richard St. John is running for another term to the Planning Board. Appeals Board member Robert McBride did not submit nomination papers due to COVID-19 but is running as a write-in candidate.

Tina Brooks is running for reelection to Buckfield’s Select Board and as Assessor, and RSU 10 School Board Chair Jerry Wiley is also the sole candidate for the seat he currently holds.

Waterford and Otisfield held their local elections already. Rick Micklon was reelected to his Otisfield Select Board seat in June. Waterford Select Chair Randy Lessard and SAD 17 Board member Barry Patrie were both reelected to their posts last March.

