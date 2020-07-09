Martindale
Sunday, July 5 point quota results: 1. Nick Marchant +8 1. Jason Ward +8 1. Justin Marchant +8 4. Ethan Guerette +7 5. Paul Robinson +6 5. Rocky Myers +6 7. Ryan Wilkins +5 7. Brian Bilodeau +5; Skins: Gross — Kevin Shrader No. 9, Brian Bilodeau No. 10, Matt Ouellette No. 15 and No. 18; Net — Matt Lukeski No. 1, Jason Ward No. 6, Ian Ryan No. 8, Steve Shugars No. 11 Matt Carroll No. 17.
Saturday, July 4 results: Individual: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Andrew Slattey 68 2. Craig Chapman 69 3. Jace Pearson 71 Net — 1. Doug Craib 74/68 1. Ashley Fifield 73/68 3. Jon Mercier 76/69 3. David Gushee 73/69 3. Brent Cary 78/69 3. Mike Doucette 78/69; 10+ handicap: Gross — 1. Johnny Grant 80 2. Justin Murphy 82; Net — 1. Tom Skelton 83/64 2. Jordy Knoren 100/68; White Tees: Gross — Ernie Ashton 79; Net — 1. Claude Heutz 84/70 1. Al Stasulis 93/70; Skins: Gross — Vance Pearson No. 2; Net — Doug Craib No. 13, Jason Ward No. 15; Fourball (Best Gross and Best Net) — 1. Matt Myrick/Jamie Grattelo/Matt Gallagher/Tom Skelton -15 2. Andrew Slattery/Jace Pearson/Vance Pearson/Craig Chapman -14 3. Kevin Shrader/Roger Densmore/Brent Cary/Jason Ward -13 4. Ashley Fifield/Evan Glicos/Jon Mercier/Tim Fitzgerald -7.
Friday, July 3 results: Individual: Women: Gross — 1. Melissa Johnson 84 Net — Maureen Mayo 73 95/73;Skins: Gross — Andrew Slattery No. 4, Ryan Thompson No. 11, Moe Morin No. 15, Brad Myers No. 18; Net — Neil Mayo No. 5, Ian McCarthy No. 6, Ian Ryan No. 14; Two-ball: Gross — 1. Rocky Myers/Ian Ryan 68 2. Ashley Fifield/Roger Densmore 69 3. Jace Pearson/Dave Luce 70 4. Chris Carrier/Ryan Wilkins 71; Net — 1. Ian McCarthy/Moe Morin 70/58 2. Tom Labrie/Alex Cutter 74/61 3. Joe Burnham/Brody Artes 75/62 3. Jim Blais/Paul Robinson 76/62 3. Justin Murphy/Tom Skelton 77/62.
Oakdale
Saturday, July 4 Flag Tournament results: Men — 1. Sam Skibitsk No. 19 (In the cup) 3. Rene Cayer No. 19 (on hill) 2. Darin Roy No. 19 (on hill); Ladies — 1. Jan Mckenna No. 18 (On Green) 2. Liz Tidswell No. 18 (Fairway); Overall: Closest to the pin — Don Johnson 4’3″ 2. Pete Gautreau 14’11”; Long Putt — 1. Jan Mckenna 7’3” 2. Don Johnson 16’4”.
Poland Spring
Sunday, July 5 A-B best ball results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross/Steve Noble 70 2. Dan Bouttenot/Diana Poliquin 75 3. Robert Wood/Scott Tiner 76; Net — 1. Albert Doughty IV/Luvon Nash 61 2. Joe Bruno/Dennis Verrill 65 3. Brandon Tiner/Don Jalbert 66 3. Ron Herbert/Rick Meagher 66; Individual: Skins: Net — Dennis Verrill No. 4, Jerry Legere No. 8, Rick Meagher No. 12, Sharon Fasulo No. 15, Albert Doughty IV No. 16, Ron Herbert No. 18.
Saturday July 4 Flag Tournament results: 1. Tom Fasulo No. 1 (In Cup) 2. Mike Labbe No. 1 (Fairway) 3. Loren Hall No. 18 (Green) 3. Steve Noble No. 18 (Green) 3. Gordon Ross No. 18 (Green) 3. Larry Ross No. 18 (Green); Skins: Net — Peter Leighton No. 11, Mike Labbe No. 18.
Friday, July 3 best ball results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross/William Begert 75 2. Peter Leighton/Jill Ross 78; Net — 1. Mike Routhier/Brian Briggs 64 2. Duane Ross/Sandra Ross 66; Skins: Net — Peter Leighton No. 10, Jill Ross No. 11, Sandra Ross No. 14.
Thursday, July 2 men’s twilight league results: Gross — 1. David Luce 35 1. Jon Ray 35 3. Larry Ross 38 4. Robert Wood 39; Net — 1. Brian Merrill 31 1. Steven Roy 31 3. Dennis Verrill 34 4. Denis Bouttenot 36.
Springbrook
Sunday, July 5 Firecracker results: Gross — Bong Adil/Sid Cohen/David St. Andre/Mike Labonte 142; Net — 1. Tim Mynahan/Linda Mynahan/Dick Therrien/Joe Mertzel 127 2. Claire Carpentier/Ashley Golden/Joe Albert/Patti Ayotte 129; Pins: No. 2 — Claire Carpentier 3’10” No. 8 — Matt Sullivan 7’9″ No. 13 — Jo Albert 6’8″ No. 15 — Linda Mynahan 8’1″; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 6, Jeff Kent No. 7, Ron Leeman No. 9, Linda Mynahan No. 14, John Pleau No. 17; Net — Bud Murphy No. 10, Mark Susi No. 11, Ryan Godin No. 13, Linda Mynahan No. 14, John Pleau No. 17.
Sunday, July 4 Flag Tournament results: Gross — 1. Jeff Mertzel 2. J. Levasseur 3. Brad Pattershall; Net — 1. Ashley Golden 2. Ron Leeman 3. Fred Warner 4. Keith Ross 5. Tom Tiner 6. Gerry Laroche 7. Rick Carleton; Pins: No. 2 — Jeff Mertzel 6’7″ No. 8 — Gerry Laroche 8’6″ No. 13 — Tom Tiner 8′.5″ No. 15 — Patti Ayotte 9’5″ Skins: Gross — Jeff Mertzel No. 2, Ken Carver No. 3, Patti Ayotte No. 7 and No. 15; Net — Bill Crane No. 5 and No. 8, Patti Ayotte No. 7, Ashley Golden No. 9, Ray Roy No. 10, Keith Ross No. 14.
Local golf results