MECHANIC FALLS – Maureen Campbell (affectionately known as “Renee”), 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 3, 2020 with her husband and sister-in-law by her side.She was born May 28, 1949 in Boston, the daughter of H. Everett Jr. and Catherine (Gramer) Leonard.She was a graduate of Edward Little, class of 1967. Then she received her Associate of Science in Business from the Auburn Maine School of Commerce.On Oct. 17, 1986, she married the love of her life. She and Dave shared a once in a lifetime love, they truly were best friends.Maureen worked at various positions including a radio-telephone operator for Summit Communications in Auburn, a CNA at the Clover Manor, and a receptionist and veterinarian assistant for Mechanic Falls Veterinarian Hospital. She had also worked as a service coordinator for the Katie Beckett Benefit which she thoroughly enjoyed because of her love of helping others.She loved photography, collecting, and shopping (but only if it was on sale). But most of all she loved the many trips she and Dave took together, with Old Orchard Beach and Rangeley being their favorite places. She and Dave also took trips with her mother. She will be remembered for always having a kind word for friend and stranger alike. She enjoyed making people smile.Maureen is survived by her husband Dave Campbell; a daughter, Erika Varle (the light of her life); five siblings, George Estabrook and wife Diane, Andrea Davis, Tracy Gilbert and husband Russell, Lisa Gilbert and husband Tim, and Tammy Allen and husband Bobby; daughter-in-law, Ashley and her husband Henry Lavender; grandchildren, Sera Raye, Brenna Imogene, and baby boy Coen (expecting); nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her son, Leighton Campbell in 2012; by a brother, H. Everett “Lenny” Leonard III and a sister, Dale Bernard.There will be no services held at this time.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls.Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comHer family wishes to express special and heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Catherine Sands, Ann O’brien, Heather Riley, and Paula Packard. They all gave Maureen excellent care as well as love. Making it possible for her to come home- Homeward Bound, Alpha One with Julie Hovey, Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and Northern Vista with Jerry McCann. Our eternal gratitude to Bob and Delores Hebert, who were with us every step of the way, through good times and hard. Finally, our gratitude to all who took the time to visit Maureen.

