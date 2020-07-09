PARIS — One of the only counties in the state without an official Information Technology department, Oxford County is considering options to upgrade its IT needs.

At Wednesday morning’s workshop, Al Larrabee, who works on the computer systems for sheriff’s department, said he needs help for his one-man operation. If he is sick or takes a day off, there is no backup coverage to maintain the system.

Larrabee attended Wednesday’s meeting despite being on vacation this week.

Commissioners said there is a need for an internal reorganization without duplicating services. It could be a full-service IT department or contracting out for the service.

“It puts (us) in line with all the other counties,” said board Chairman Timothy Turner. “It would probably help both sides, the sheriff and jail people and the county side.”

WG Tech, located in Westbrook, has submitted a proposal to provide the county with IT services. Larrabee called it a good deal for the county.

Town Manager Tom Winsor was concerned with how to cover the cost in the budget.

“How are we going to do it and advocate for it,” Winsor said. He later added, “I don’t see where the money is to pay for it.”

“We need to bring someone on board,” Larrabee said.

In other business, commissioners praised the maintenance department for updating the county building and keeping the facility clean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You guys are certainly essential workers,” Commissioner David Duguay said.

Commissioner Steven Merrill added that he has heard nothing but praise from the county department heads.

Sheriff Christopher Wainwright reported that calls to the department have increased, especially in the past couple of weeks with multiple accidents and speeders throughout the county.

“Every town has noticed it,” Wainwright said.

The department has increased enforcement in several communities.

Wainwright also discussed the needs of the jail if it becomes a full-service facility. The boiler needs replacing and the HVAC system soon will, too.

The jail currently holds inmates for up to 72 hours before transporting them to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. That facility is holding 21 Oxford County inmates as of Thursday morning.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: