Phil Deschaine works on a yarn necklace Friday in his home in Lewiston. Deschaine, who is blind as a result of a pituitary tumor on his brain, has acromegaly, or giantism, which causes continued growth throughout an adult's lifetime. He began making the braided necklaces in March, when his usual activities in the community were eliminated due to the pandemic. He gives his work away to neighbors, friends, family and passersby, often taking a necklace he is wearing off to give to someone who complimented him on it. Many of the necklaces have themes, including a lot of red, white and blue patriotic pieces, sports team colors and even one featuring his interpretation of the coronavirus. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal