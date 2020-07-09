NORWAY — Planning is underway for the 2020 Turkey Trot 4 Hope. While each day, we are more hopeful about the COVID-19 situation, safety remains our top priority. What we do know is that the Turkey Trot 4 Hope 2020 will happen in some capacity. The funds raised are critical to our mission and those facing the challenges of cancer need our help now more than ever.

We pledge to make every effort to produce a fair, safe and exciting event for all. Decisions made will be based on overall event safety.

To register online, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31423/turkey-trot-4-hope

