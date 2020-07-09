To the Editor:
Hello Friends and Neighbors. It is my pleasure to announce that I am running for the open two year seat on the Bethel Board of Selectmen. I would like to take this opportunity to ask you for your support.
I currently sit on a variety of boards for the Town of Bethel; the Bingham Forest Advisory Council, Board of Assessors, Budget Committee and Planning Board. And just for good measure, in my spare time, I also sit on the West Parish Congregational Church Board of Trustees.
With your support, I would like to take this next step in giving back to, and serving, the community by sitting on the Bethel Board of Selectmen. I would appreciate your vote in the elections on the 14th.
Thank you and have a great day!
Neil Scanlon
West Bethel
