To the Editor:

Hello Friends and Neighbors. It is my pleasure to announce that I am running for the open two year seat on the Bethel Board of Selectmen. I would like to take this opportunity to ask you for your support.

I currently sit on a variety of boards for the Town of Bethel; the Bingham Forest Advisory Council, Board of Assessors, Budget Committee and Planning Board. And just for good measure, in my spare time, I also sit on the West Parish Congregational Church Board of Trustees.

With your support, I would like to take this next step in giving back to, and serving, the community by sitting on the Bethel Board of Selectmen. I would appreciate your vote in the elections on the 14th.

Thank you and have a great day!

Neil Scanlon
West Bethel

Citizen Opinion
Citizen Opinion
