BETHEL – At Monday’s meeting, Selectmen talked about possibly drafting a letter to the Maine Department of Transportation about coming up to do a study on a section of Route 2.

The town discussed having the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit sign moved from its current location near the Good Food Store closer to River View Hotel, with hopes that drivers will slow down before entering the more occupied part of Route 2.

In order to change speed limits the town has to petition MDOT and then they come and do a study of the road, according to Town Manager Loretta Powers.

Powers mentioned that someone contacted her yesterday about speeding traffic by the Good Food Store.

Selectman Pete Southam said thought it was more an issue of drivers not obeying the speed limit than the actual speed limit itself.

He explained that a lot of traffic comes in at speeds around 60 miles-per-hour, considering the speed limit changes to 55 miles-per-hour headed toward Bethel after the turn onto Sunday River Road. The speed limit does not change again until right before the Good Food Store, where it turns to 40 miles-per-hour.

Southam thought the change should happen closer to Sport Thoma.

Select Woman Lori Swain said the town should not expect a quick response from MDOT. More than a year ago she requested MDOT to do a study near Swain Farm on Route 2, but they never followed up on her request.

Jessica Badone, who owns Pine Tree Glass Art and Bethel Beverage Company, both located on Route 2, had a story similar to Swain’s. Badone said she contacted MDOT last year about doing a study near her businesses also, but that she has not heard from them since.

Swain singled out an entire section of road that needs to be addressed.

“There’s a whole section of road that is of concern, from River View Hotel until about Bethel Auto Sales,” she said.

She suggested lowering the limit to 35 miles-per-hour through that stretch of road and even floated the idea of going as low as 25 miles-per-hour.

Powers said getting the speed limit to 25 on a road like Route 2 would not happen.

Bethel resident Nancy Annis said the town should mention the North Road intersection in there letter also.

Annis said when she turns left on North Road her blinker is usually on before the bridge, especially if she is being followed by a tractor trailer truck. Annis also said she’s witnessed multiple accidents at the intersection.

Route 2 through Bethel has been common place for accidents over the years and less than three weeks ago a fatal accident occurred just after the Good Food Store.

In other news, selectmen decided to keep the free/swap table at the transfer station closed for the overall health and safety of the public.

