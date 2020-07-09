PARIS — In the midst of a pandemic and with shifting guidance and start dates from the Maine Principals Association, the Oxford Hills Football Vikings have taken a creative and unique approach to preparing its student-athletes for the upcoming Fall season. Their answer has been to get each of their Varsity program players to dedicate themselves to training this summer and join the 100-Mile Club. The Club is a structured program that allows participants to track all of their workouts and can be done virtually or in person.

“Participating in the program just made so much sense for us,” explained Vikings Head Football Coach Mark Soehren.“ Most years, our June and July months are structured with daily morning workouts and lifting, evening practices and 7-on-7 games vs. other high schools. Coming off a spring where almost everyone has been sedentary, the 100-Mile Club program has allowed us a way to connect with players, have a common team goal and to track participation – all within parameters set by the M.P.A.”

For sophomore running back Trey Morrison, the program has been easy and allows coaches to see his weekly dedication to off-season conditioning. In one week alone, three hours of cardiovascular training = (8) miles, four miles of jogging = (4) miles, three days of concrete work = (12) miles, three hours of lifting weights = (6) miles.

“Thirty miles in one week is impressive,” responded Emily Eastman, MSAD 17 Health Promotions Coordinator who is administering the program and helping players track their miles. “Players have really bought into the program and I see it helping them realize their activity levels. I hope down the road it really helps with injury prevention and with the Vikings having another great season.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: