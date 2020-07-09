CASTLETON, Vermont — Jayna M. Ryan of Norway, a junior student-athlete majoring in sports management, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Castleton University. To qualify for the highest academic honor, the student must maintain a full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

DURANGO, Colorado — Tate Howes of Auburn graduated from Fort Lewis College in May. Howes graduated with a degrees in anthropology and political science.

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania — Joshua Bradley of South Paris was recognized with the Outstanding Service and Dedication Award by the Office of Residence Life at Wilkes University. Bradley earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science in May. In presenting the award, the Office of Residence Life noted, “Josh Bradley has made an unbelievable impact on incoming students, residents, coworkers and staff of Wilkes University. As a resident assistant, his residents and coworkers knew that his door was always open if they ever needed anything. His residents showed that they respect Josh by communicating with him regularly and obeying residence hall policies. His passion lies in helping others and supporting them through tough decisions and their educational journeys… He goes above and beyond in his role as an RA and as a member of the Wilkes Community. He is caring, hardworking, dedicated, supportive and always goes above and beyond the call of duty.” Bradley will continue his education by pursuing a master’s degree at Georgetown University in fall 2020.

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — Erin Lachance of Lewiston has been named to the spring dean’s list at Wofford College, earning a 4.0 GPA. To be named to the list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Springfield College has recognized two local graduates. Alexander Cobb of Gray earned a bachelor of science degree in health science and prephysical therapy. Emily Jacques of Auburn earned a bachelor of science degree in health science.

NEWARK, Delaware — Benjamin Cushman of Pownal has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring semester. To meet eligibility requirements, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Jennifer Holmquist of Gray has been awarded a degree in human biology from the American International College. Holmquist is among fellow scholars representing seven foreign countries, 12 states and Washington, D.C.

PENSACOLA, Florida — Francis Bruno of Turner, Aidan Kelley of Turner and Michelle Tope of Raymond have been named to the Pensacola Christian College president’s list. Kayla Jones of Bryant Pond, Naomi Pratt of Milton Township, Lydia Scribner of Harrison, Richard Thornton of Durham and Stephanie Tope of Raymond have been named to the Pensacola Christian College dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring semester.

