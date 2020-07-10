AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will offer a one-hour workshop utilizing Zoom’s online group meeting technology to introduce young library patrons, ages 7 to 14, to the fun, excitement and challenge of Chinese martial arts practice at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.

The workshop will include warm-up exercises and stretching, learning some basic unarmed Kung Fu techniques and exercises, learning a basic unarmed Kung Fu form and finishing up with cool-down exercises to relax the muscles to prevent soreness. All participants will get a Young Dragon Certificate of Achievement for their efforts.

Shifu Paul DiCrescenzo has been a martial arts practitioner since 1977. His training has included Korean karate and swordsmanship and Japanese classical weapons and he has been training/teaching Chinese martial arts for the last 22 years. He teaches Wudang style Tai Chi/Qigong, Wudang Internal Kung Fu and Bai Long Quan Kung Fu. More information can be found at Two Dragons Path, http://www.twodragonspath.com/.

Call the library to register at 207-333-6640, ext. 3, to receive the link to the Zoom meeting.

« Previous

Next »