One energy company behind the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect hydroelectric power transmission corridor through western Maine is attempting to sweeten the deal for voters by selling discounted power to Maine and accelerating the payment of a $170 million incentive package.

The financial commitment from NECEC partner Hydro-Quebec offers a significant boost to the originally negotiated incentive deal valued at $50 million, which was renegotiated to $258 million in 2019.

The latest offer – which includes selling 500,000 megawatt-hours annually to Maine and accelerating payment on $170 million of the incentives – comes at a pivotal time, just four months before voters weigh in on a referendum question asking state utility regulators to reverse their prior approval of the 145-mile NECEC project.

Benefits already negotiated in 2019 that would be accelerated include $140 million in cash relief for Maine ratepayers, $10 million for broadband expansion, $10 million for electric vehicle charging stations and $10 million for high-efficiency heat pumps, according to a media campaign coordinated by Gov. Janet Mills’ office. Other benefits being promised include youth scholarships and grid enhancement for other renewable energy projects.

In a March 6 letter written by Mills to Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel, which Mills’ office shared with the Portland Press Herald, the governor noted that many Mainers have criticized the project because all the power to be delivered through the NECEC line from Canada to Lewiston was to be delivered to energy customers in Massachusetts, who would also pay for the $1 billion project.

Mills suggested to Martel that Hydro-Quebec sell excess power to Maine consumers, but “only if the excess power is of significance and if it were made available to Maine communities over a substantial period of time and at a rate that is advantageous to Maine ratepayers.”

Under the resulting arrangement, the Canadian hydroelectric power company has agreed to sell 500,000 megawatt-hours of excess power to Maine annually for at least 20 years at a discount of $4 per megawatt-hour. According to the governor’s office, 500,000 megawatt-hours is enough energy to power roughly 70,000 homes or 10,000 businesses in Maine.

“I have heard people say that the NECEC will deliver power directly to Massachusetts but not to Maine,” the governor said in a news release issued Friday touting the agreement. “With this new commitment, we ensure that Maine consumers access power directly from the line at a discounted price.”

The news release from Mills’ office includes comments from a variety of state leaders voicing their support for the NECEC project, including International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 104 Assistant Business Manager Tim Burgess, Conservation Law Foundation Senior Attorney Emily Green, Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins and Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dana Connors.

It’s unclear how much of an impact the discounted energy would have on lowering Maine energy customers’ monthly bills. The state’s annual consumption of electric power is roughly 11.6 terawatt-hours per year, about 23 times the amount of discounted energy being offered. Selling 500,000 megawatt-hours into the grid at a 5 percent discount could potentially generate a discount on energy generation – which comprises only half of a Maine energy customer’s bill – of about 0.2 percent.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Mainers paid an average of about 13.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, or $134 per megawatt-hour, for electricity in 2018.

The commitment to accelerate benefits and sell discounted power is the latest in a string of concessions and benefits extracted from NECEC and its partners since the project was first being proposed in 2017, following the rejection of Northern Pass, a similar proposed transmission line in New Hampshire.

Whether made voluntarily or mandated by regulators, each concession has attempted to either soften the project’s impact on the environment or on electric customers and win broader public acceptance. For example, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection ordered the proposed 150-foot-wide corridor buffering the new-development portion of the transmission line narrowed to 54 feet wide.

CMP contends the project would benefit Maine and the region by lowering carbon emissions, reducing fossil fuel usage and stabilizing electricity costs. But opponents say it would create environmental damage and hurt homegrown solar, wind and biomass projects in Maine.

If supported by voters in November, the referendum would order the Maine Public Utilities Commission to reverse its 2019 finding that NECEC in the state’s best interests, with the goal of derailing the project.

A successful referendum to overturn the decision of an apolitical regulatory body would be unprecedented in Maine, and it is unclear whether such an outcome could withstand a legal challenge. Regardless of its legal standing, the question will be a strong indicator of whether Mainers feel that, all things considered, the project truly would benefit them and the state of Maine.

This story will be updated.

Staff Writer Tux Turkel contributed to this story.

filed under: