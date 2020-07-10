The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is planning to host the RFA Indie Film Series 2020 at the RFA Lakeside Theater on six selected Wednesdays this summer. Showtimes will be 5 & 8 PM; the series is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend. If allowed by state restrictions, these films will be screened:

“First Cow” – July 15. Acclaimed director, Kelly Reichardt, trains her perceptive on the Pacific Northwest, evoking an authentic early nineteenth century way of life. A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory and finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. “As confident and organic as storytelling gets.” -Boston Globe

“Oscar Nominated Shorts” – August 5. This is a rare opportunity to see all the films from around the world that were nominated by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as the Best Animated and Live Action Shorts this year.

Rated R and PG-13: adult audiences will appreciate them much more than children.

“Fantastic Fungi” – August 12. Fantastic Fungi is a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some of our most pressing challenges. “One of the year’s most mind-blowing, soul-cleansing and yes, immensely entertaining triumphs.” -RogerEbert.com

“The Climb” – August 26. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter and heartbreak. “A clever comic bromance backed by artful filmmaking.” -Hollywood Reporter

“Being Dead” – September 2. Director John Meyers (of the Rangeley Region) brings us his film adaptation of Jim Crace’s award-winning book of the same name. A tender story about loss, regret, and the terrible price we must sometimes pay to know lasting love.

Concerning Covid-19 restrictions, there is a hand sanitizing station and free masks for anyone that does not have one, and our large theater makes it easy to maintain social distancing between family groups, so please feel free to come and enjoy these films.

Please call 207-864-5000 or check the website to see final scheduling updates. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

« Previous

Next »