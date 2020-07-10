LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Schools kindergarten and prekindergarten registration information has been announced.

Children must be age 5 by Oct. 15, 2020, to attend kindergarten. Children attending prekindergarten must be age 4 on or before Oct. 15. Students currently attending Lewiston Public Schools prekindergarten do not need to participate in the registration process. Parents are asked to complete the Google form to place their child on the list for fall.

Respective schools will coordinate scheduling appointments to complete the registration forms and provide necessary documentation once able. The registration link is https://bit.ly/LewistonKPKReg. For more information, visit [email protected]

Haddii aad rabto in lagu turjumo warqadani, fadlan soo was 1-207-212-1473 Pour vous faire interpreter ce document, priere d’appeler le 1-855-938-0657 Para receber uma interpretacao desse documento, faz favor de ligar para 1-855-938-0657 For interpretation in Shqip (Albanian) Farsi, Kreyol Ayisyen (Haitian Creole), (Mandarin) (Punjabi) and Pyccknn (Russian), call 1-855-938-0656.

