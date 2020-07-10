100 Years Ago: 1920

Never mind if you forget to wind your watch, you can’t miss your appointment, if you go by the big new clock on the B. Peck building. This clock is one of the famous B. Howard made, noted the world over for its accuracy and general time keeping qualities, The dial is over five feet in diameter and can be plainly read at a great distance. Great credit is due B. Peck Company and the Jack & Hartley Co., for this public service. These two firms are constantly striving to better serve the people of this community and installation of the big clock in keeping up with this policy.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The annual carnival, called “Peanuts for peanuts, sponsored by the Auburn Recreation and Parks Department will be held at the Auburn Municipal Beach. Parents and peanuts” of all ages are welcome, says Recreation Director Norris Ingersoll The carnival runs from 2 o’clock to 4:30. Buses will transport the children from their playgrounds, beginning at 1:30. .A large supply of real peanuts will be on hand. A ten cent bag is the admission fee, and will serve as prizes in competitive games. Each playground is responsible for three booths, managed by the children. A watermelon feed goes to the most attractive booth and its designers. Lifeguards will be on hand to ensure safe swimming for the kids.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Three romance writers gave folks at the Auburn Mall a lesson on love and all its trials and tribulations. Writers Kathy Lynn Emerson, Jackie Summers and Tess Gerritson, members of Romance Writers of America, were present for a book signing session and offered would-be writers and fans alike advice on romance writing. “People should go for their dreams, so many people in Maine are writers or want to be, so that’s my message to them,” said Summers of Waterville, who joined RWA in 1966 and enjoyed her first publication, “Embrace the Dawn,” in March by Harlequin Books.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: