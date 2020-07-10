TURNER – Cecile R. St. Pierre of Turner received her wings on July 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Born on Nov. 29, 1934 to George and Louise (Champagne) Chasse; and was the eldest of eight children.She met her husband Philip on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They married on Nov. 22, 1952 and their journey together was just shy of 67 years.She was a woman of many talents. A gifted artist, a sewing enthusiast, designing homes for her grandchildren and repurposing things most would discard. A visionary who looked for the beauty in everything, while having the foresight to turn simple things into treasures for all.She was a caregiver for many of her grandchildren; instilling so many wonderful memories in them all. She wrote many stories; both short and long. She loved to garden, but really didn’t have a green thumb.She loved to travel, always saying she was a gypsy at heart. As a couple, Cecile and Phil traveled throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They made it to every U.S. state except Nebraska; most likely missed due to her map reading skills. They may have been lost more than a few times in their journeys! When asked which of the states she visited was her favorite, Maine was always her answer. The vast beauty of the ocean, rivers and the mountains were often depicted in her paintings. Many of these memories are treasures that are hanging on the walls of her children’s homes. She was an avid scrabble player; she taught us more uses for the letter Q than Miriam Webster could ever do. She was a history buff; particularly WWII and Nazi Germany. Cecile was predeceased by her parents; five siblings, Pricilla (infant), Daniel, Luke, Jeannine and Jean.She is survived by her husband Philip Sr.; and six children, Philip Jr. and wife Nicole, Monique, Felix and wife Mary, Liana and husband Marc, Rena and husband Blaine and Tania and husband Wayne; additionally, 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; sister Doris, brother Bertrand and his wife Dorothy; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cecile’s name to the Androscoggin Hospice in Auburn.

