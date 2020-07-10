LEWISTON – Gilles Gaston Trepanier, 74, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020.He was born in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada to the late Alcide Trepanier and Lidya Jacques.Gill began playing hockey as a youth in Lac Megantic and then went on to play Junior A hockey throughout parts of Canada. In 1968-69, his hockey career led him to Maine where he played for the Lewiston Twins and then, in 1970, for the Nashua Maple Leafs in New Hampshire. It was during this time in the U.S. that he met Mary Ellen Murphy. They were married on April 4, 1970 and had two daughters, Stephanie and Jessica.Gill retired from semi-pro hockey in 1972 and they moved to Lewiston where he began his career as a stonecutter for Murphy Monuments. He continued to play hockey in men’s leagues and especially enjoyed playing in the Boston Bruins old timers games. Gill later worked for many years as a roofer until his retirement. In his retirement years he enjoyed going to and watching hockey, spending time with his family in Old Orchard Beach, Florida and Canada and socializing with friends. Gill was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Louise Trepanier and Denise (Trepanier) Grenier and his brothers, Jean Luc and Yvonne Trepanier all of Lac Megantic, Canada. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Murphy Trepanier and Jessica Trepanier Azevedo; his ex-wife and friend of many years, Mary Ellen Murphy Trepanier; his grandchildren, Jacob Potvin, Megan and Dawson King; his sisters, Claudette Begin, Pierette Potvin, and Lise Perrault, all of Canada; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

