PERU – Paul N. Cayer, 84, of Peru died Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Rumford on May 7, 1936, the son of Joseph and Angelina Bolduc Cayer and graduated from Stephens High School.He was a maintenance worker in the mill for 49 years. He married the love of his life, Carol Child on Sept. 14, 1957 in Rumford. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. His favorite thing was to go for car rides and he loved watching old westerns. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol; children, Joseph Cayer and wife Bonnie, Linda Elliot and husband Matt and Paul S. Cayer; grandchildren, Jamie Smith, Andrew Cayer and Diana Cayer; sister, Noella Taylor and brother, Fernand Cayer. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday July 14 at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Rumford.

