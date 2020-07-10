Friday
(All times Eastern)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
10:30 p.m. — FS2: AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Red Scare vs. House of ‘Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
5 p.m. — NBCSN: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
10 p.m. — GOLF: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at LG
RODEO
9 p.m. — CBSSN: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m. — TENNIS: UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1
Early Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Adelaide at West Coast
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Lotte
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
