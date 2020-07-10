The Rangeley adult tennis group welcomes new members all summer long. All ability levels are welcome.

Matches are at 9:00am, Monday thru Friday, with locations in both Rangeley and Oquossoc. You tell us the days you would like to play and we will do our best to schedule you for those days. Most often people play 2 or 3 times a week and are matched with people that are at or around their skill level. Most matches are mixed doubles with some women’s and men’s also. No singles. We start in June but continue to play into the Fall until the nets come down or until the snow falls. However, you don’t have to play all season. You can even join for just a couple of games! It’s a fun group and great exercise!

Scheduled games will begin mid June but you can join anytime and play just the weeks that are good for you.

For more information, please call or e-mail Amy Brenner – 864-9989 or [email protected]