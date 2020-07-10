AUBURN — The First Universalist Church of Auburn has presented its Rose Window Award to Ginny Starbird and Peter Floyd. The annual award cites members who have been outstanding models of Unitarian Universalist principles and recognizes their exceptional contributions to their faith community.

Starbird, of Leeds, has been an active member in many ways. She has served as a board member for two terms and has been a part of the pastoral ministry program since its inception. She has also driven church fundraisers, such as the yard sale and the Gingerbread Fair, at which she organized the luncheon for more than seven years.

Floyd, of Auburn, has worked in leadership roles for many years, including terms as vice president and president of the board. He has also worked to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues. Caring for the church building itself, Floyd did the restorative woodwork on the Rose Window. During the pandemic, he has supported church members and the community-at-large, delivering groceries, picking up school lunches and breakfasts, and being a resource for information and connection.

Last year’s Rose Window was awarded to Barbara Hinckley for her lifetime of service to the church. For more information about the First Universalist Church of Auburn, contact 207-783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.

