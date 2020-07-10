· Manual assisted stretching- many of us do not stretch our bodies enough, to the point that you may not be able to stretch adequately by yourself. It is amazing how our bodies lose functionality just from not stretching. We can help you achieve a quality stretch with little effort from you, that may help alleviate some of the aches and pains that can come with the inactivity of the winter months.

· Hot stone massage- Sometimes muscles get tight and cause discomfort, hot stone massage is a delightful way (especially in the winter months) to release muscle tension and pain. The localized heat in combination with the weight of the stones warm and relax the muscles allowing for a deeper massage without discomfort.

· Soft tissue massage and Trigger Point Release- A small injury or multiple small injuries to muscles, tendons, or fascia (fascia is the thin layer that surrounds every muscle, bone, nerve, artery, vein, and internal organ) may result in adhesions (adhesions are your body’s attempt to heal soft tissue injury with a lengthy inflammation process resulting in long strands of scar tissue) these new tissues pull against one another forming trigger points of pain. Soft tissue massage and trigger point release are hands on techniques with the goal of breaking up the adhesions that have formed to reduce pain and improve mobility.

· Cupping- For deeper tissue massage, try cupping. The suction from the cups on your body can loosen muscles, alleviate pain, encourage blood flow, reduce inflammation and break up adhesions.

· Myofascial Release-Trauma, inflammatory responses, and/or surgical procedures create Myofascial restrictions that can result in quite a bit of pressure on pain sensitive structures in our bodies, applying gentle sustained pressure onto the Myofascial connective tissue will relieve pain by allowing the fascia to elongate and release that painful pressure.

· Occipital Release for headaches- Headaches can put a wrench in any plan, and sometimes hydration and over the counter medications don’t touch it. With Occipital Release, pressure points are used to alleviate pain.

· Electrical Stimulation-This is a localized therapeutic treatment that has many purposes, it can be used to decrease pain and inflammation while improving circulation, and also helps muscles to contract properly with small pulses of electrical current.

· Cervical or Lumbar Traction- low back or neck pain or muscle spasms? Traction may be your answer. With slow steady pulling, steady intermittent force is applied to stretch muscles and soft tissue to open up spaces between vertebra to relieve muscle spasms and nerve root compression.

· Kinesio taping or Sports taping- Taping techniques to help the body’s natural healing process by adding support and stability to muscles and joints without restricting the body’s range of motion. Kinesio taping targets different receptors within the nervous system to alleviate pain and promote lymphatic drainage by microscopically lifting the skin.

· Moist Heat or Cold therapy- deep penetrating localized heat helps sooth stiff joints and relax muscles. Cold therapy helps numb sharp pain and reduces inflammation.

· Foam Rolling- This can help reduce pain in muscles and soreness. Massaging the muscles increases blood flow and oxygen to the tissues helping the natural healing process.

· Instruction with Exercise- Tailored exercises to your specific health needs, past injury, and current ability, designed to correct mechanical movement. We offer gym, home, or pool programs that can be done in our heated therapy pool.