LEWISTON – Mary Jane Provencher, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 17, 1936, to Everett Glidden and Myrtle (Dysart) of Bangor. Meeting her college sweetheart at the University of Maine in Orono, Mary married Robert J. Provencher of Lewiston on September 29, 1956. She obtained her teaching degree as they raised their four children, embarking on a career of which she spent the majority teaching the second grade at the Farwell Elementary School in Lewiston.Mary will be remembered as an avid reader, gardener, and puzzler. Rarely did she leave the crossword unfinished. Mary enjoyed her summers at camp and being with her family. Her sunny disposition, bright laugh, and quick, mischievous wit will be missed. Mary is survived by her partner of six years, Edward Allen; her children, Robert M. Provencher and his wife Anne E. Archambault of Freeport; William E. Provencher and his wife Linda of Overland Park, Kansas; Lynne M. D’Eramo and her husband Andrew J. of Lewiston; Christina M. Gamache and her husband, Daniel R. of Sabattus; nine grandchildren, Thomas and Christopher Provencher of Freeport; April and Ashley Provencher of Overland Park, Kansas; Alexandra D’Eramo, Samantha Manson, and Kristen D’Eramo of Lewiston; Benjamin and Sophia Gamache of Sabattus; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and William Manson.You are invited to pay tribute to Mary’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comAt families request there will be no services until limitations from Covid have been lifted, Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

