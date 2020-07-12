Thomas Dow, center, emerges from a hideout Sunday afternoon at Next Level Airsoft in Auburn. Dow, who suffers from anxiety, says airsoft has taught him patience, strategic thinking and how to socialize. ”It gives me a place to be,” he said, “when I didn’t feel like there was any place”. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Matthew Beaule, right, stays behind a barricade looking for enemies Sunday afternoon during a pickup game at Next Level Airsoft in Auburn. Players who have been hit sit on the ground and place a red cloth on their head to indicate they are out of play.
Sabin Oliver searches for the last remaining human targets Sunday afternoon during a pickup game of airsoft in Auburn. Oliver is one of three friends in their early 20s who has been coordinating airsoft games in Auburn. Scenarios are created with participants drawing cards to learn their secret role in the game.