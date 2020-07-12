RANGELEY — Brookfield Renewable will host an information session on the relicensing of the Aziscohos Hydro Project in Lincoln Plantation. Area residents and camp owners of Aziscohos Lake are encouraged to attend.

The session will be held at Rangeley Inn & Tavern on Friday, July 17, with one-hour sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will include information about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s relicensing process and how stakeholders can participate.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, RSVPs are required. Video conferencing will also be available. To attend, send an RSVP by Thursday, July 16, to [email protected] or call 207-522-4147.

For more information, visit the relicensing website at https://aziscohos.brookfieldusprojects.com/ or go to FERC’s website at ferc.gov.

