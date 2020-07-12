BETHEL — Telstar High School has released the names of students on the third trimester dean’s list and high honors list.
Dean’s list
9th grade: Alexis Cannon-Powell, Isabell Casey, Brady Cowett, Codi Duclos, Gabrielle Groves, Jakob Hooper, Felicity Indermuehle, Amelia Johanson, Logan Martin, Olivia Seames, Autumn Thompson, Lacey Tilsley and Allen White.
10th grade: Adeline Charette, Austin Coward, Nicole Cox, Nolan Fowles, Alexander Giddings, Macie Hallett, Leah Kimball, Andrew Leighton, Myles Lilly, Tanner Martin, Isaac Mcallister, Molly Pereira and Tianna Sperdakos.
11th grade: Henry Botka, Dylan Bouchard, Kaitlyn Buck, Isabella Connors, Livia Doucette, Brooklyn Kimball, Max Kruse, Asa Milot, Tristen Rose-Espinoza and Adler Souther.
12th grade: Dakota Albert, Meile Fox, Alyssa Gagnon, Russell Haines, Charles Hodge, Lucas Malley, Jared Steward, Dakota-Lee Tuttle and Grace VanBoskirk.
High honors
9th grade: Janna Botka, Emily Cummings, Ryan Nivus and Keaton Spiller.
10th grade: Bryson Carr, Darren Dodson, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Ava Hopps, Kyle Locklin and Natasha Mason.
11th grade: Lillian Botka, Dillan Smith, Jewel Smith and Shelby Thorman.
12th grade: Aneah Bartlett, Kevin Briggs, Jaxen Call, Angela Cintron, Kaitlyn Colby, Devin Cole-Mason, Kory Crockett-Harrington, Morgan Cropley, Emily Fraser, Emma Kruse, Abigail Landry, Evan LeConey, Jack Mallory, Trey Meader, Perry Morton, Maxwell Ochtera, Calla Orino, Autumn Rayne Pilgrim Giberson, Lucinda Rothwell and Lillian Withrow.
