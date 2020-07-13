HEBRON — Hebron Academy has hired Edwin Nunez as the new director of admission and financial aid.

Nunez has worked in various roles at Hebron since 2012, including dormitory parent, coach and Spanish teacher, and on-campus international student program coordinator. He spent three years as the senior associate director of admission at Thornton Academy in Saco. Nunez rejoined Hebron in 2019 as the director of international relations and recruitment.

A Costa Rican native, Nunez received his bachelor’s degree in economics and Chinese language and literature from Middlebury College. Prior to enrolling at Middlebury, he attended boarding school at Li Po Chun United World College in Hong Kong. He continued his internationally-focused education with six months of collegiate study in China at the Beijing Institute of Education and Zhejiang University of Technology.

